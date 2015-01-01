Abstract

27th International Technical Conference on the Enhanced Safety of Vehicles (ESV): Enhanced and Equitable Vehicle Safety for All: Toward the Next 50 Years



Vehicle perception systems for both advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving systems (ADS) rely on a plurality of sensors and sensor modalities to "see" the surrounding environment. Each sensor type has its own inherent strengths and weaknesses (e.g., cameras perceive color but need ambient light, radar is insensitive to light but does not perceive color). The goal of this study was to develop systematic and adaptable tests and analysis methods that would allow the performance characterization for a variety of sensors and sensor types. Three common sensor modalities (radar, LiDAR, and camera) were selected for demonstrating the application of the methodology. Three test maneuver templates were developed to exercise the relative motion of target objects within the sensor's field of view (FOV). These allowed a broad set of conditions to be configured that corresponded to ones that might occur during real-world driving. These were combined with external conditions (e.g., simulated rain, variable ambient light, sensor degradations) to identify compounding factors that may affect sensor performance. Sensor characteristics and test factor sensitivities were then calculated across different metrics, including distance accuracy and maximum detection range, to demonstrate the process and efficacy of the method in characterizing perception sensor performance.

