Abstract

Everyone deserves to feel safe on the road. The goal is to strive for zero traffic collision fatalities involving motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050. Many traffic fatalities are categorized as vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists. In particular, pedestrian fatalities account for the largest portion. Pedestrian accidents have occurred not only through drivers' errors but through pedestrians' errors. Thus, in addition to advanced driver-assistance systems, safety behavior by pedestrians is effective for reducing pedestrian accidents. Research was therefore conducted on the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system connecting vehicles and pedestrians to assist both drivers and pedestrians. The system used 5G standalone mobile communication system and a cellular-V2X communication system. With an in-vehicle camera, the system detected a pedestrian walking across a street ahead and in an area that is in a blind spot for the driver. Then, the total time required for the pedestrian to receive notification after detection by the in-vehicle camera was estimated. Also, the reactions of pedestrians were observed, and the time required for pedestrians to react to notification was measured as well. The result in the assumed use case was that the system promoted safety behavior by supporting drivers and pedestrians before collision occurred. However, considering the reaction time of pedestrians, assisting system users before collision is a challenge if the time to the collision is extremely short. Therefore, the system is required to notify the users in plenty of time before the collision. In order to utilize the system, it is desired to promote widespread adoption by installing the system on smartphones rather than on dedicated equipment. Also, the accuracy of location ascertained using smartphone needs to be improved to establish acceptability. The safe use of communication technologies was considered as one of the one-step-ahead integrated vehicle safety technologies. This report details the structure, results, and issues of the V2X communication system.

