Despite the high morbidity of elderly female car occupants in near side crashes, not many studies have been performed to predict the probability of injury to this population. A methodology to compensate for limitations in the amount of available biomechanical data is essential to derive an injury probability function for elderly females in near-side crashes. This study aims to establish a methodology to develop an injury probability function (IPF) by means of computational impact simulations using a human body model (HBM) that also includes variability in the material properties of human ribs. Focus was given to the prediction of rib fractures because of their high frequency in these near-side crash scenarios. Variation in the material properties of ribs from the 5th percentile elderly female population were applied to a HBM developed in a past study by applying eight different stress-strain curves. The variability in the prediction of rib fracture was accounted for using a probabilistic approach derived from the literature. This altered HBM was then scaled to the size and mass of subjects used in experimental studies. The predicted thoracic deflection was validated against both isolated lateral thoracic impacts and side impact sled tests which included a side-airbag and a pretensioning seatbelt. The probability of three or more rib fractures predicted by the probabilistic approach was used to validate the altered HBM against the previous PMHS experiments. Additional sled test simulations were conducted with reduced energy by decreasing the impact velocity and also by varying the use of the airbag. IPF predicting the probability of rib fractures was developed using the logistic regression and compared between the original dataset based on the PMHS sled tests and the modified dataset created by the additional simulations conducted at reduced severity. Chest deflection from the experimental thoracic impactor tests fell within the predicted range from the HBM simulations. In addition, chest deflection from the majority of the PMHS sled experiments that were simulated fell within the predicted range by the HBM. The probability of 3+ rib fractures was 100% for both the simulations and the experiments against realistic lateral sled tests. The IPF developed from the modified dataset predicted a significantly lower probability of rib fracture than that from the original dataset. This study qualitatively evaluated the idea of predicting injury probability for a specific population by representing the variability in the material properties of ribs to an HBM, specifically a near-side impact load case for 5 th percentile elderly female occupants. The effect of the geometry, such as the shape of the rib cage and rib thickness, was not reproduced in this study. The method used to derive the IPFs could also be done for other load cases and populations.

