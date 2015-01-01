Abstract

27th International Technical Conference on the Enhanced Safety of Vehicles (ESV): Enhanced and Equitable Vehicle Safety for All: Toward the Next 50 Years



https://www-esv.nhtsa.dot.gov/Proceedings/27/27ESV-000092.pdf



Passengers of different body shapes and sizes such as male, female, obese, and lean can sit in a car seat assuming various postures. This study aims to understand the interaction of the lap belt with the pelvis in a vehicle frontal impact scenario for occupants of various shapes, sizes, and sitting postures. A mid-size male Total HUman Model for Safety (THUMS) was morphed to develop a high and a low body mass index (BMI) human model using computer tomography (CT) images of sitting participants wearing a lap belt. Frontal impact finite element (FE) simulations were conducted for various occupant models (THUMS high-BMI, AM50, low-BMI, AF05, and Hybrid III AM50, AF05) under standard, reclined, and slouched sitting postures in the rear seat. The lap belt interactions with the anterior superior iliac spine (ASIS) were compared using the belt-pelvis angle and the overlap of the lap belt with the ASIS in the lap belt direction (belt-ASIS overlap). From FE simulations, submarining occurred more in the reclined and slouched postures than in the standard posture because of the large initial rearward pelvis tilt. Submarining occurred in fewer cases in the high-BMI model due to smaller pelvis rotation and larger belt-ASIS overlap than in other models. In the THUMS AF05, even though the belt-ASIS overlap was comparable, the pelvis began to rotate earlier and rotated more than in male models. The pelvis of Hybrid III showed a small initial tilt and rotation angle, resulting in fewer submarine occurrences than human body models. Submarining occurred in more cases in the slouched posture than in the reclined posture. This is because the belt-ASIS overlap was smaller in the slouched posture due to the shallow belt angle. In this study, a new parameter, the belt-ASIS overlap in the lap belt direction, was proposed to evaluate the belt engagement with the ASIS. The occurrence of submarining in various occupants and postures could be examined by using the lap belt-pelvis angle and the lap belt-ASIS overlap. These two parameters will be useful in designing a restraint system to interact with the pelvis in various conditions.

Language: en