Frontal collision is the most common type of motor vehicle collision occurring in real-world collisions. This study aims to investigate the risk of thoracic injury depending on age and oblique direction of collision in a frontal collision. This was a retrospective, observational study. The study used the Korean In-Depth Accident Study (KIDAS) database. The authors selected 1,369 adult occupant patients in frontal collisions and seated only in the first row. The severely injured occupants were defined as those who had AIS3+ injury in thoracic regions. The age of occupants was classified into three groups: <54 years, 55-64 years, and >65 years. The frontal oblique collision was classified by the PDoF. Considering the PDoF, occupants were classified into three groups: Far-frontal oblique, Near-frontal oblique, and longitudinal. The risk of thoracic injury was significant in age, seating position, and delta-V parameters. 55-64 years occupants OR was 1.819 compared to <54 years. In addition, >65 years occupants OR were 1.950, a higher value. The frontal passenger seat had a lower risk of thoracic injury than the driver seat (OR = 0.465). An increase of 1kph delta-V made a 1.018 OR rise. The oblique direction was only significant in the occupants with fastened seatbelts. The OR of the near-frontal oblique direction was 2.964 compared to the far-frontal oblique direction. The OR of the longitudinal direction was 2.229. Occupants with unfastened seatbelts had no risk difference in the oblique parameter. The study result showed that elderly occupants had a higher risk of severe thoracic injury. Furthermore, the oblique collisions affected to the risk of severe injury only seatbelt fastened occupants. This study showed the detailed risk of the thoracic region using the real-world collision database. The research could be used to enhance occupant safety and advance the crashworthiness of vehicle structures.

