Abstract

27th International Technical Conference on the Enhanced Safety of Vehicles (ESV): Enhanced and Equitable Vehicle Safety for All: Toward the Next 50 Years



https://www-esv.nhtsa.dot.gov/Proceedings/27/27ESV-000229.pdf



The majority of human factors in traffic accidents are the result of cognitive error. Errors of cognition are produced by the relationship of the cognitive load of the traffic environment and vehicle interior environment with the driver's information processing. The cognitive load while driving is made up of the loads from the sense organs of sight and of hearing. The resources used for processing of visuo-spatial information and phonological information are independent, and it has been proposed that each processing resource has its capacity. It has been reported in previous research that when the cognitive load increases, driving becomes unstable. On the other hand, it has been reported in other research that when the cognitive load becomes high, driving becomes stable. Considering that cognitive load has been reported as an influence that both increases and decreases performance, it is conceivable that performance varies with the type and magnitude of the cognitive load from each category of information, and that a moderate degree of load exists under which performance reaches its highest level. For this paper, a driving simulator was used to study the influence on driving performance caused by graded cognitive load from the visuo-spatial process and phonological process of input from the sense of sight and sense of hearing. In testing, drivers drove on a course with a series of gentle curves while responding to n-back tasks that use visual/visuo-spatial process and auditory/phonological process. The result was that in the case of n-back tasks using visual/visuo-spatial processing, driving performance was diminished as the difficulty of the n-back task increased. However, in the case of n-back tasks using auditory/phonological processing, driving performance did not change when the difficulty of the n-back task increased. Also, although the load under which performance reaches its highest level was not determined, it was confirmed that auditory n-back tasks do have loads under which performance tends not to change. This is thought to be because the visual/visuo-spatial process used in driving and other information processes tend not to influence each other, while the same information processes did interfere with each other. The conclusion is that, in order to maintain stable driving performance, it can be considered important that the cognitive load on the driver does not interfere with the processing of visual/visuospatial information while driving.

Language: en