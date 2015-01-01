Abstract

27th International Technical Conference on the Enhanced Safety of Vehicles (ESV): Enhanced and Equitable Vehicle Safety for All: Toward the Next 50 Years



https://www-esv.nhtsa.dot.gov/Proceedings/27/27ESV-000042.pdf



This register study, focusing on children from (0-17 years), aimed to investigate traffic injuries (AIS1-5) among children on roads in Sweden between 2000 and 2019. The Swedish national database (STRADA) was used. It includes road traffic crashes reported by the police and by emergency care centers. The data included road user group, age, gender, injury type, AIS level, and use of seatbelt or child restraint. Descriptive statistical analysis and simple linear regression were performed to investigate significant changes in injury distribution between 2010 and 2019. A total of 14 731 registered crashes during the last 20 years involved 15 045 injured children (0-17 years). Six thousand six hundred forty-three were girls and 8088 boys. The total number of injuries decreased over time (40% since 2010). Most injured children (80%) sustained minor injuries (AIS1). Most were 12 to 17 years old (80%). A change in injury distribution was found according to age; for 0-9-year-olds, most injured children were pedestrians, while for 9-13 years old's, bicyclists were most common. For 14- 16-year-old children, moped riders were most common. Most injured children (62%) were vulnerable road users (2000-2019). A 15% increase in the proportion of injuries between 2010 and 2019 was found. A 24% decrease in the proportion of injuries for children as vehicle occupants (excl. motorcycle and moped riders) between 2010 and 2019 was found; still, in 2019, 35% of the injured children were vehicle passengers. The most frequently injured body region was the head (26%), followed by the neck (19%). Eleven percent of the injured children in cars were unbelted. Twenty-two percent of the 0-12 years old children did not use a proper child restraint. The study confirms that Sweden's traffic safety for children (0-17 years) has improved since 2000. A 40% reduction in the number of injuries was found between 2010-2019 (including minor injuries that account for 80% of all reported injuries). The study also highlights that for vulnerable road users, the proportion of child injuries (0-17 years) increased by 15%, which was lower than vehicle occupants (24% decrease). Moped riders account for the largest road user group (35%) (2000-2019). Therefore, it is important to improve protection for children as vulnerable road users both regarding severe injuries as well as minor injuries leading to long term consequences for a safe (sustainable) traffic environment

Language: en