Takori M, Tsuchiya Y, Oshida K. 27th International Technical Conference on the Enhanced Safety of Vehicles (ESV); April 3-6, 2023; Abstract #: 23-0063, pp. 10p. Washington, DC USA: US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 2023 open access.

27th International Technical Conference on the Enhanced Safety of Vehicles (ESV): Enhanced and Equitable Vehicle Safety for All: Toward the Next 50 Years

https://www-esv.nhtsa.dot.gov/Proceedings/27/27ESV-000063.pdf

A growing proportion of traffic accidents with pedestrian fatalities are occurring at night. With conventional lighting technology, using stronger illumination to increase the visibility of pedestrians contrarily causes the issue of increasing glare. The present research therefore devised geometric pattern projection lighting that is aimed at extending the distance at which drivers can detect pedestrians while at the same time reducing glare for pedestrians. Test subject verification regarding visibility of pedestrians by drivers was performed and the effectiveness of the devised lighting was made clear.


