For many ADAS to reach its full safety potential they need to be activated and used by its drivers. There are thus several known (technical) limitations that could, as indicated by research, potentially affect the perception and use of the ADAS. This paper explores limitations as experienced by users for the lateral assistance systems Adaptive Cruise control (ACC) and Lane Keep assist (LKA). The paper partly reports on a larger online survey launched (n=1822) in 2021 aimed to explore self-reported use and non-use of six different ADAS among Swedish drivers using a 5-point Likert scale. Descriptive statistics including frequencies and a calculated summative level of agreement % is presented together with 95% confidence levels. Included in the analysis is those respondents reporting using ACC (n=1002), and/or LKA (n=461). Presented are limitations as experienced, frequency of use/non-use, and perceived driving experience. Results show that ACC is being activated (always/often) to a greater extent (84%) than LKA (57%), and for LKA it varies by frequency of driving. The majority of the participants had experienced more than one limitation (ACC:72%, LKA:68%), on a regular basis, which results in deactivation of the system. Only about 20 % (ACC:20%, LKA 18%) had never experienced that they could not use the ADAS. Those who do not experience any limitations, never experience the need to deactivate the ADAS to a greater extent- ACC: (38% vs 22%) and LKA (48% vs. 23%). Statistical significant tests relived a significant difference between LKA and ACC, in which LKA was affected to a greater extent for bad weather (48%), glare (48%), position in lane (27%), complex traffic (27%) while ACC was affected to a greater extent by dirty sensors (45%), complex traffic (43%), weather (31%). ACC also contribute (significantly) to a higher degree to a positive driving experience than LKA, likewise are more trusted and easier to use. This study highlights some of the reasons why ADAS are regularly turned off, diminishing their safety potential. Technological developments, together with standardization and infrastructure adaptation, may be required for ADAS to fully realize their safety potential.

