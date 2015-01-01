Abstract

27th International Technical Conference on the Enhanced Safety of Vehicles (ESV): Enhanced and Equitable Vehicle Safety for All: Toward the Next 50 Years



https://www-esv.nhtsa.dot.gov/Proceedings/27/27ESV-000208.pdf



Both research literature and fatal accidents on roads worldwide question whether users and manufacturers of a driver assistance system indeed share the same understanding of the intended system use, and the extent of assistance provided. Traditionally and until today, irrespective of whether assistance systems (SAE Level 1 and 2) are active or not (SAE Level 0), the person on the driver's seat is in charge of the driving task, and any driver assistance systems only support the driver, but do not relieve him or her. In the near future, further driving automation systems of SAE Levels 3 will become available. A first Level 3 function on a series production vehicle has been granted type approval in Germany in December 2021. With increasing driving automation, the driving-related role changes for the person seated on the driver's seat. For instance, when Level 3 driving automation is active, the role changes from the "driver" to the "fallback-ready user" with fundamentally different responsibilities. Considering that misconceptions about the driver role already exist today, it is to be expected that with increasing diversity of the role, misconceptions will likewise grow. Researchers point out non-expert users' difficulties in understanding the provided extent of assistance or automation, and highlight negative examples of misleading communication. Raising awareness to these problems may constitute a first step towards finding a solution. Social psychological research on social influence, however, shows that social norms strongly influence our behavior. Considering these findings on the influence of social norms, this article reminds how a focus on (a) some drivers' system misuse and (b) negative examples of some automakers' misleading communication may just promote these among the respective target groups ((a)system users, (b) automakers). Instead, this article provides a concept for user-centered communication that focusses on how to use respective systems, rather than on what not to do. In this context, the user-centered communication concept by the German Federal Highway Research Institute (BASt) is presented. The communication concept provides the central information that users of different driving automation systems need to know. The target group of such communication are non-expert users and the communication's aim is to convey the relevant information about their responsibilities when using different driving automation systems. The communication concept can serve as a basis to develop specific communication campaigns or strategies in different contexts, such as driver education and training, tutoring, or marketing. The concept has been adopted by the Round Table for Automated Driving of the German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport, and is currently applied in the context of consumer protection by EuroNCAP and other national consumer protection associations.

