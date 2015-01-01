Abstract

In 2020 pedestrians accounted for 21,4% of all deaths in the European Union. Considering all vulnerable road users (VRU: pedestrians, cyclists, motorcycles, and mopeds) they accounted for 51,4% of all deaths. To reduce the number of deaths and improve VRU safety, systems have been developed in the last decades. The autonomous emergency braking system (AEB) is one of these systems and aims to intervene in conflict situations by applying an emergency braking (in some cases only after the driver starts the brake itself). The performance evaluation of an AEB system via simulation reduces cost and time against real tests and allows better robustness evaluation because of the higher number of scenarios that can be simulated. In the virtualworld, safety-critical situations can also be tested without any problems. The modeling of pedestrian behavior plays an important role since the pedestrian is the vehicle's adversary in this context. Current studies use a simple pedestrian model, in which the pedestrian does not have any perception of the environment, moving on a pre-defined path with constant speed. Such trajectory-based models are available in the most common vehicle dynamic simulation tools. In reality, however, pedestrians usually react to the approaching vehicle in conflict situations by adjusting their trajectory, which can change the conflict situation and affect the performance assessment of AEB systems. This study compares the standard model with neuro-cognitive pedestrian model from cogniBIT and investigates if and how these models affect the performance assessment of AEB systems.

