In order to efficiently reduce traffic fatal accidents, it is important that all parties involved in traffic safety (traffic participants, road infrastructure, and vehicles) work in unison to implement countermeasures. For this purpose, it is necessary to analyze the reduction effects of vehicle safety measures, the limitations of vehicle safety measures, and the accident patterns that remain after the vehicle safety measures are taken. In this study, the fatal accident reduction effect of vehicle safety measures combined with active and passive safety technologies was estimated for the accidents involving pedestrians, which are the most common type of fatal traffic accidents in Japan. In addition, the characteristics of fatal accidents in which vehicle safety measures are not currently addressed are summarized. First, the authors estimated the extent to which pedestrian fatalities can be reduced through the AEB for pedestrians and improvement of pedestrian head protection performance. For the remaining fatal accidents, they estimated the number of fatal accidents that could be reduced by expanding AEB functions (additional fatal accident reduction effects are expected by increasing AEB corresponding scenarios) and by other vehicle safety measures (advanced emergency steering systems, etc.). This clarifies the extent of fatal accidents that have not yet been addressed by vehicle safety measures. This study used accident data collected by the Japan Institute for Traffic Accident Research and Data Analysis (ITARDA) from year 2015 to 2017. The analysis assumed a vehicle safety measure penetration rate of 100%. It was found that the number of fatal accidents could be reduced by 20% and 29% by the AEB for pedestrians and improving the performance of pedestrian head protection in the daytime and nighttime, respectively. It could also be observed that AEB function expansion and devices other than AEB covered approximately 38% and 23% in the daytime and nighttime, respectively. The results suggest that the accident reduction effect of AEB for pedestrians is significant, but that 42% and 48% of accidents are left behind even when the functional enhancements of AEB and other vehicle safety measures are added up in the daytime and nighttime, respectively. In order to further reduce the number of accidents left behind, it is efficient to promote not only vehicle safety measures but also measures for the society as a whole.

