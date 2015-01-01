Abstract

In this study, a simulation-based method was developed for benefit estimation of Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Lane Departure Warning (LDW). The collision avoidance effect and the injury mitigation effect of AEB and LDW were probabilistically estimated through large-scale simulations of near-miss scenarios leading to traffic collisions. The top nine near-miss scenarios were selected from the fatal collision data in Japan. The simulation parameters such as vehicle speed and its position in the lane were varied based on the statistical data to realistically simulate various situations in the field. A total of 17,000 simulations were conducted for each with or without AEB or LDW in order to calculate the reduction of collisions cases. For the collision cases, crash simulations were conducted using a virtual human body model "THUMS" to predict the fatality risk. In this study, the head injury value, HIC15, was used to determine whether the injury level was fatal. The benefit of AEB/LDW was estimated by multiplying their effect for each collision scenario by the percentage of the scenarios in the total number of fatal collisions in Japan. When neither AEB nor LDW were activated, collisions occurred in 117,031 out of 153,000 cases. When AEB or LDW was activated, collisions occurred in 48,030 cases. The collision avoidance effect by AEB or LDW was estimated to be 59.0 %. In the collision cases, there were 415 fatal cases where AEB was not activated while in 76 cases with AEB was activated. Based on the results, the injury mitigation effect was estimated to be 81.5 %. The simulation results for the top nine scenarios indicated 29.9 % for the benefit in collision avoidance and 52.4 % for the benefit in injury mitigation

