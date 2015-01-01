Abstract

27th International Technical Conference on the Enhanced Safety of Vehicles (ESV): Enhanced and Equitable Vehicle Safety for All: Toward the Next 50 Years



https://www-esv.nhtsa.dot.gov/Proceedings/27/27ESV-000093.pdf



Travelling at a speed above the speed limit is commonly known as speeding. Prior studies examining the prevalence and profile of speeding in Australia (and other countries) have used data from various sources, including speed enforcement data, speed measurement surveys, self-report studies, and naturalistic studies. Attempts have been made to determine the prevalence of speeding in crashes using police reports, but these have conflated inappropriate speed for the conditions with speeding. The objective of the present study was to use data from event data recorders (EDRs) that record pre-crash speed to determine the prevalence and profile of speeding in crashes that occur in South Australia. Data from the Centre for Automotive Safety Research's Event Data Recorder database (CASR-EDR) was used in the analysis. Separate analyses were conducted for all bullet vehicles (n=319) and for those travelling at a free, or self-selected, speed (n=160). It was found that 27% of bullet vehicles involved in the crash sample were speeding. The most common category of speeding was 1-5 km/h above the speed limit, but 6% of bullet vehicles were found to be speeding by more than 20 km/h prior to their crash. When only free speed vehicles were considered the percentage of vehicles speeding rose to 39%. Speeding was found to be more prevalent in crashes where the bullet vehicle was driven by a young driver, a driver with a provisional license, or the vehicle was black, red, or grey in colour. Speeding was also most prevalent in crashes that occurred on a weekend night, on a curve, at a mid-block location, on a local road, in regional areas, on a wet road, in low-speed zones, and in single vehicle crashes. These findings reinforce the need to reduce the prevalence of speeding through means such as education, enforcement, road design or vehicle technology. Young drivers should be a particular focus of efforts to reduce speeding. The findings can also provide some guidance on where enforcement activities should be further focussed.

Language: en