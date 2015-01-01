Abstract

27th International Technical Conference on the Enhanced Safety of Vehicles (ESV): Enhanced and Equitable Vehicle Safety for All: Toward the Next 50 Years



Low-speed automated vehicles (LSAVs) are a new type of road transportation option that can be deployed in densely populated areas to connect passengers to existing transit systems. These vehicles are designed to operate at low speeds (often in the < 25 mph range) in complex operational design domains and can be retrofitted to accommodate at-risk road users, thereby making transportation even more accessible. Also, as many LSAVs are electric vehicles, they also show great potential for benefiting the climate. Even though there are numerous benefits to deploying LSAVs, several hurdles must be overcome to achieve success. For example, it is unclear how an LSAV deployed in a regular lane with a 25 mph or higher speed limit may affect other traffic. Also, it is unclear how vulnerable road users like pedestrians and bicyclists behave around LSAVs, as human machine interfaces for such interactions are not yet properly developed. These variables pose multiple questions for the safety, mobility, and operation of LSAVs in unrestricted operational domains. For example, an LSAV's low speed may cause other vehicles to operate at a lower speed, causing more vehicles to queue behind it. This may also make some drivers frustrated and lead them to become involved in dangerous driving situations like overtaking and cut-ins. In this work, the authors studied real world deployment of an LSAV on the US roadway to understand driver behaviors via 360 degree camera views from cameras installed on the LSAV. They examined the problems encountered during the deployment of an EasyMile (EZ-10) LSAV. They specifically investigated events from a real-world deployment during which the EasyMile LSAV needed to stop. The EasyMile deployment studied in this work included cameras that captured the 360 degrees of roadway environment around the vehicle. The authors developed a scene perception algorithm using computer vision technology to track other roadway agents like cars, pedestrians, and bicyclists around the EasyMile LSAV. They used object detection and tracking algorithms to track the trajectories of each of the roadway agents. Then they used perspective geometry and camera specifications to find the relative distances and speeds of these agents with respect to the EasyMile. This helped us understand the configurations of the traffic around the LSAV and study other drivers' temporal behavior. For example, the collected data shows the approach of any vehicle towards the EasyMile. Finally, the authors used this information to study other vehicles' maneuvers and show how the information from the cameras can be used to study simple maneuvers of other vehicles such as cut-ins, lane changes, and following behavior.

