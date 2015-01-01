Abstract

27th International Technical Conference on the Enhanced Safety of Vehicles (ESV): Enhanced and Equitable Vehicle Safety for All: Toward the Next 50 Years



Technological advancements have shown the viability of Automated Driving (AD) and have created high expectations on its benefits - especially in terms of safety. An important step for the introduction of AD on public roads is providing an acceptable proof of AD's positive risk balance compared to today's traffic consisting of human-driven vehicles. Simulation of scenarios has become an essential tool for such analyses, since field operative tests have been shown infeasible as only means for such proof. Nonetheless, data is needed from which to derive human driver behavior as a reference within simulated scenarios. This paper presents an approach for modeling human driver behavior within defined scenarios to serve as a reference for AD. As a fundamental step to establish a suitable reference, the authors outlined the architecture of a parameterizable model of driver performance within crash-relevant scenarios, in which the driver model switches from a continuous control to a reactive behavior. The structure is based on well-established concepts like abstraction levels for the driving tasks, cognitive processes, and steps within information processing. A decision tree-like structure serves as guidance for the modularization of the driver reaction within different scenarios, which allows creating modules of decision-making processes as well as implementation of possible reactions within a scenario. To show the feasibility of the architecture and modules, and to demonstrate the applicability of the model, the authors conducted a driving simulator study of a scenario with a vehicle crossing from the right. Within the scenario, they varied the configuration of the potential crash (ego striking and borderline case) as well as apply two values of the available time to react. The study follows a within-subject design with 24 participants. The observed reaction choice, time and intensity were measured and then used to parameterize the driver model. Braking was the most frequently observed driver reaction, while potential crash configuration apparently influences the reaction choice. The observed driver behavior was in line with assumptions based on the state of art, which were used for the initial architecture and decision making of the developed driver model. Re-simulating the scenario with the parameterized model led to a similar frequency of crashes as in the simulator study. The experiment provided evidence that the driver model is built on reasonable assumptions for structuring the decision-making process and modeling dependencies between situational variables and reaction parameters. Due to sample characteristics such as age, the gathered parameters cannot serve as a general reference. However, it is not expected that a more diverse sample will disprove the assumptions for the model architecture. The theoretical considerations for modeling the decision-making process and its dependency on situational variables make apparent which complexity lies within modeling driver reactions. The proposed model for driver performance within crash-relevant scenarios aims to serve as a reference to prove the positive risk balance of AD. It provides a clear path for the establishment of a general reference model. Yet, the paper shows that the establishment of a baseline for all relevant scenarios comes with a tremendous effort and complexity.

