Abstract

27th International Technical Conference on the Enhanced Safety of Vehicles (ESV): Enhanced and Equitable Vehicle Safety for All: Toward the Next 50 Years



https://www-esv.nhtsa.dot.gov/Proceedings/27/27ESV-000135.pdf



Conditional (SAE driving automation level 3) automation is projected to see broader deployment by several manufacturers in multiple countries. Level 3 Automated Driving Systems (ADS) target performing the entire dynamic driving task (DDT) within an operational design domain (ODD), allowing the user to disengage while the system is active, but expect that the driver remains "takeover ready." In practice, one expectation of conditional automation is that the system will issue a request to intervene (RTI) prior to exiting its ODD, with a "sufficient" time window for the user to reengage in manual driving. To date, research has yet to provide an understanding of what a sufficient transition window will be in the context of near-production systems, specifically in those designed to operate in low-speed traffic jams. This study used an adaptive approach to adjust the timing of the request to intervene during transitions of control in a high-fidelity driving simulator. The transition adjusted from transition event to event based on whether participants were able to successfully take control in the previous event. Success was defined in reference to a baseline group who drove with expectations of being fully engaged in driving (i.e., SAE driving automation level 2). The results show that most participants were able to successfully make transitions with transition windows in the range of 4.5 to 5 seconds. However, some participants took several seconds longer to make successful transitions and for the subset of participants looking away from the forward road at the onset of the RTI, transition windows in the range of 7-7.5 seconds led to more successful transitions. This study provides a starting point for developing an objective definition of a "sufficient" transition window in the context of low-speed conditional Automated Driving Systems.

Language: en