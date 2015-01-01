Abstract

27th International Technical Conference on the Enhanced Safety of Vehicles (ESV): Enhanced and Equitable Vehicle Safety for All: Toward the Next 50 Years



https://www-esv.nhtsa.dot.gov/Proceedings/27/27ESV-000147.pdf



Vehicle safety testing programs such as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA's) New Car Assessment Program (NCAP), the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the Euro NCAP, and many other regional NCAPs, have been established to elevate vehicle safety standards, raise consumer awareness, and encourage a market for safer vehicles on our roads. These testing programs have historically focused on the passive safety performance of a vehicle across a variety of collision types (e.g., frontal and side impacts) and assigning safety ratings to vehicles based on how well they perform in a series of crash tests. Active safety systems, however, increase road safety by helping the driver to either avoid potential collisions or, in the event of a collision, by mitigating the severity of the crash. While the inclusion of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in these vehicle assessments began in the early part of the latter decade, assessments vary across testing organizations, both in terms of pace and implementation. Currently, each testing program has its own testing and rating process for evaluating ADAS technologies. The goal of this project was to examine coverage of ADAS technologies across the established test programs, as well as differences between ADAS test procedures conducted or planned. Objectives consisted of gathering and reviewing ADAS test procedures, quantifying differences between available and upcoming ADAS test procedures, and summarizing differences among these global ADAS test procedures. A review of Car-to-car Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) is included herein to demonstrate the approach and primary differences observed. This investigation revealed a healthy coverage of ADAS technologies currently included in vehicle assessments, along with revisions and additions planned for upcoming years. General differences were observed at the organizational level, across protocols available from each testing organization and, most notably, the scoring assessments and how those were communicated. Importantly, differences pertaining to the selected scenarios, number of trials, and test equipment received most of the attention due to their direct impact on the vehicle's overall assessment.

Language: en