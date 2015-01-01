Abstract

To prevent accidents, the signaling function of automotive exterior lighting is essential to provide other road users with information on the presence of the vehicle and/or changes in its moving direction. Recently, dynamic turn signal indicators, backup indicators, and other light projections with directional indicators have been proposed and studies are being conducted to evaluate their safety enhancement and visibility in different lighting conditions. However, previous studies had limitations since most of them had not been studied or verified under dynamic driving situations. In addition, there aren't any studies on the distraction caused by turn signal projection lamps. Therefore, it is necessary to provide an assessment of the distraction and benefits of turn signal projection lamps under several dynamic scenarios. For this reason, the authors investigated whether the signal projection lamps, which work simultaneously with directional indicators and project a simple geometric pattern of a certain color and size on the left and right road surfaces in front of the vehicle, are beneficial or distracting to other drivers and VRUs (Vulnerable Road Users) such as cyclists and pedestrians. Twenty participants participated in the experiment. The results showed that the signal projection lamp hardly distracts drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, but rather helps predict the presence of oncoming vehicles and the moving direction of the vehicles. Particularly with the signal projection lamp, the cyclist test showed a 14% and 9% decrease in detection time when the vehicle turned right and left, respectively. These differences were statistically significant. The results suggest that a signal projection lamp is more beneficial than a distraction to drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.

