Abstract

27th International Technical Conference on the Enhanced Safety of Vehicles (ESV): Enhanced and Equitable Vehicle Safety for All: Toward the Next 50 Years



https://www-esv.nhtsa.dot.gov/Proceedings/27/27ESV-000164.pdf



Traffic accident number in Japan has been reduced year by year by growing ADAS technologies, revising the traffic rules, improving traffic environment. However, to realize the Vision Zero world which is zero traffic accidents, zero fatal accidents and zero injured seems far away currently. According to the traffic accident statistics data in Japan, more than half of accidents are occurring both in and around intersection areas. The accident number at the intersections without traffic light is bigger than that with traffic light and has been seen at residential areas. To reduce the accident number at the intersection without traffic light, road safety mirrors have been installed in the intersection frequently. In this study, using the front camera, which is one of ADAS sensors, even if it is a scene where the front camera cannot detect the object directly, the purpose is to reduce the collision risk by detecting the approaching vehicle using its image in road safety mirrors. In this paper, the collision avoidance method which consists of the 3 steps "Road safety mirror detection", "Object detection in the road safety mirror" and "Risk prediction" has been proposed. Especially, in road safety mirror detection, one countermeasure for false positives (FP) has been introduced. The proposed method has been verified using front camera as a feasibility study, and the effectiveness of the proposed method has been demonstrated by experimental results on the public road. If the effectiveness of the proposed method is proven, since road safety mirrors will be utilized, which are a legacy infrastructure element, new investment at poor visibility intersection can be reduced which will be one of the merits of the proposed method. Also, the scalability of the system supporting not only Autonomous Driving (AD) systems of level 3 and higher, but also AD level 1 and 2 such as Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) will be an advantage.

Language: en