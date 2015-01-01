Abstract

27th International Technical Conference on the Enhanced Safety of Vehicles (ESV): Enhanced and Equitable Vehicle Safety for All: Toward the Next 50 Years



https://www-esv.nhtsa.dot.gov/Proceedings/27/27ESV-000178.pdf



Battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles experienced significant increases in sales volume, reaching a worldwide market share of 7% of all newly registered vehicles by the middle of 2021. One of the central challenges of this paradigm shift lies in the safety aspects of electric vehicles and their components. For vehicles with combustion engines, safety aspects have been carefully investigated over decades, standards, regulations, test requirements and system limitations are widely established and acknowledged by vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, government authorities, NGOs and customers. For electric vehicles, this process has just started; yet its objective must be to establish a comparable level of safety taking in consideration the specific needs of those vehicles and their individual risk assessment. This paper represents a pre-publication of a White Paper on the Safety of Electromobility, to be published by FISITA, the Fédération Internationale des Sociétés d´Ingénieurs des Techniques de l´Automobile. The chapters are designed by dedicated experts from all around the globe and from a variety of institutions within the engineering society under the umbrella of FISITAs Intelligent Safety Working Group ISWG. The White Paper is supposed to be published in autumn, 2023 during the FISITA World Congress in Barcelona and it summarizes the current state of the art as well as new research results for safety aspects during the product lifecycle of electric vehicles and their components. The book will be a precious handbook for all those who develop, produce, use, repair or work otherwise with vehicles with high voltage batteries and powertrains. The structure of the White Paper follows the product lifecycle and covers the safety aspects for all phases in the following chapters: - EV-components, - Manufacturing, - Use & Operation, - Repair, Inspection, Maintenance and Service, - Crash protection, - Thermal events prevention or control, Kompass 2 - Rescue, - Cyber Security, - End-of-Life, Second Life of batteries and Recycling. In separate chapters the specific Insurance aspects and the use of CAE for safety development, validation and verification are addressed. Last but not least the White Paper will give a forecast on future challenges in this area and also provide references to existing standards and best practices. In this pre-publication the focus lies on the two chapters "Crash protection" and "Thermal events prevention or control". Other chapters are planned to be pre-published during the time frame between today and autumn 2023.

Language: en