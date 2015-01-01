SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Maier S, Fehr J. 27th International Technical Conference on the Enhanced Safety of Vehicles (ESV); April 3-6, 2023; Abstract #: 23-0189, pp. 17p. Washington, DC USA: US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 2023 open access.

(Copyright © 2023 open access, US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration)

27th International Technical Conference on the Enhanced Safety of Vehicles (ESV): Enhanced and Equitable Vehicle Safety for All: Toward the Next 50 Years

https://www-esv.nhtsa.dot.gov/Proceedings/27/27ESV-000189.pdf

Except for personal protective equipment, riders of powered two-wheelers are currently unprotected when impacting into an accident opponent. This work investigates a motorcycle safety concept that proposes a combination of thigh seat belts, airbags, and leg impact protectors. It gives a virtual prediction of the accident behavior using finite element models of the motorcycle with passive safety systems, an accident opponent, and an anthropometric test device as a rider surrogate in recommended frequent accident scenarios. It shows a meaningful graphical description of the functional and causal principles of a powered two-wheeler rider restraint and a quantified performance evaluation of the concept. The combination of several passive safety systems has shown to be promising in positively influencing accident behavior and mitigating consequences.


