|
Citation
|
Maier S, Fehr J. 27th International Technical Conference on the Enhanced Safety of Vehicles (ESV); April 3-6, 2023; Abstract #: 23-0189, pp. 17p. Washington, DC USA: US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 2023 open access.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023 open access, US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration)
|
Abstract
|
27th International Technical Conference on the Enhanced Safety of Vehicles (ESV): Enhanced and Equitable Vehicle Safety for All: Toward the Next 50 Years
Language: en