The authors explore how a driver's attention changes when exposed to auditory and haptic stimuli. In many cases, accidents caused by internal factors, typified by drowsy driving and careless driving, result in serious accidents Therefore, it is important to keep the driver from losing attention. Thus far, manufacturers have built systems to promote arousal by engaging visual and auditory alarms when the driver loses attention. However, in such cases the driver has already lost attention when the alarm is engaged. Depending on driving circumstances, it is impossible to immediately stop the vehicle or take a break, and in some cases the driver has no choice but to continue driving despite their decreased level of attention. This paper focuses on auditory and vibratory stimuli as realistic methods of stimulus that can actually be supplied to the driver by products, and establishes stimulus methods with indications of a relationship to autonomic nerve activity. The paper also evaluates the effectiveness of these methods in preventing loss of attention, by supplying the established stimulus under conditions in which drivers have begun to lose attention in the past. The stimulus methods are as follows. (1) Music: Comparatively hightempo music at around 100-130 beats per minute (bpm). (2) Music with amplified bass: The same music described in (1), but with its bass range amplified. (3) Music with vibration: Music with superimposed vibrations in sync with the bpm of the music described in (1), from a sound source in the seatback peaking at 60 Hz. Test subjects were put into a driving simulator that employed these stimuli and asked to follow the vehicle in front of them for 30 minutes. Each of the 11 test subjects repeated four trials, including trials with no stimuli. Several indicators were collected during these trials. For driving behavior, the indicator was Time-to-Collision (TTC), for subjective Kimura 2 sleepiness it was time-dependent change in the Karolinska Sleepiness Scale (KSS), and for a parasympathetic indicator it was Standard Deviation of NN intervals (SDNN), which is the standard deviation of the R-R Interval. The eight test subjects for which data was properly collected tended to exhibit higher minimum TTC during the trails with stimulus than those without. This increased greatly (p <0.01) when bass amplification and superimposed vibrations were used. It was found that subjective sleepiness, which was the time for which test subjects were aware of being sleepy, decreased by 58% with the music stimulus (1), 86% with the music with amplified bass stimulus (2), and 77% for the music with vibration stimulus (3), compared to with no stimulus. Moreover, the SDNN trend revealed parasympathetic acceleration when there was no stimulus, but this was suppressed for both (1) music only and (3) music with vibration. For (2) music with amplified bass in particular, it remained in the same state from the beginning of the test. Applying the knowledge above to inhibit loss of concentration before it occurs can be expected to help reduce traffic accidents associated with internal factors such as drowsy driving and careless driving.

