Abstract

27th International Technical Conference on the Enhanced Safety of Vehicles (ESV): Enhanced and Equitable Vehicle Safety for All: Toward the Next 50 Years



https://www-esv.nhtsa.dot.gov/Proceedings/27/27ESV-000289.pdf



Analysis of naturalistic driving behaviour shows that engaging in visually demanding tasks and driving while drowsy results in higher near crash/crash risk. In addition, increasingly busy global traffic environments, the trend of vehicles being marketed on their connectivity and ever growing screens loaded with potentially distracting features, it becomes necessary for technology to encourage safe and attentive driving.



Indirect monitoring systems have featured in vehicles for many years, identifying decaying control accuracy and advising the driver to take a break. A new development is direct driver status monitoring, typically using infrared camera technology to directly observe the driver's facial orientation, glance behaviour and eyelid aperture, enabling real time assessment of attentiveness. The aim of this research was to develop a test and assessment protocol grounded in real world data to guide the development and evaluate, in an objective and repeatable format, the performance of systems targeted at addressing the most common attributes of the inattentive driver problem to the benefit of road safety.



A test and assessment scheme were developed that was proven to successfully enable the differentiation of pioneer direct driver status monitoring systems for inattention in the form of distraction, fatigue and unresponsive driver. This has been adopted by Euro NCAP to guide the development of new systems entering the market. providing consumers with independent information supporting them making safer vehicle choices.



Parameters for warning and intervention strategies were carefully considered to balance the desire for effectiveness in test scenarios with driver acceptance to achieve real world effectiveness. The testing requirements for driver status monitoring systems were novel in that the test driver is necessarily the test subject triggering the system. Therefore, research testing was conducted to refine the driver glance behaviours, necessary measures and associated instrumentation to deliver repeatable testing.



This initial iteration of the scheme was guided by nascent market technology enabling direct monitoring of the drivers face and eyes, and to a certain extent, seating posture. Future technical innovations will see the monitoring scope increase from that of the driver's face to the cabin of the vehicle, and it is recommended that a future generation of the scheme take full advantage of the opportunities of understanding not only the driver attentiveness, but their seating position and posture, hand position and occupancy etc. as well as the presence and attributes other passengers in the vehicle.