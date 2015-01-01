Abstract

27th International Technical Conference on the Enhanced Safety of Vehicles (ESV): Enhanced and Equitable Vehicle Safety for All: Toward the Next 50 Years



All actors in road transport share and aim for the same mutual goal of safe, clean, and efficient Connected and Automated Driving (CAD). The aim of the research was to study how infrastructure connectivity improves Automated Vehicle (AV) safety in three selected motorway environment use cases of traffic jam, adverse weather and static/dynamic road works as well as quality indicators and requirements for the communication. Information priority with safety criticality in mind was assessed for the three actors of road works or (winter) maintenance operator, traffic manager and AV or Automated Driving System (ADS) developer. The results present Operational Domain Design (ODD) and local condition attributes information priority recommendations, ADS developers trust issues when using information via infrastructure communication, information quality recommendations as well as quality monitoring and management methods.