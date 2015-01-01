Abstract

27th International Technical Conference on the Enhanced Safety of Vehicles (ESV)



Honda aims for zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050. To realize a zero traffic-incident society, we need to minimize human driver errors. Improper processing of information should trigger human errors during driving, however, despite its importance for our society, neural mechanisms during driving that can lead to catastrophic traffic consequences remain unclear. To clarify these, we have researched the relationships among drivers' manipulation, gaze, and brain activation. In particular, we have focused on the human eye gaze because it is not only a passive input organ, but also reflects dynamic information processing in the brain. To investigate the human brain mechanisms involved in safe and secure driving, we scanned the human brain using functional magnetic resonance imaging(fMRI) while driving in an MRI- compatible driving-simulator. We introduce one of the experiments showing differential brain activation between safe drivers and control drivers manipulating a vehicle in ordinary traffic conditions. In this experiment, participants were healthy adults, and they manipulated the driving-simulator in the MRI scanner, while their driving manipulation and gaze were monitored. The participants encountered risk factors in the driving scenarios. We extracted the difference in the brain activation at gazing some risks between the safe drivers and control drivers, then the differences in brain activity between safe drivers and others were found in the precuneus, V1, and SMA. Then we constructed a human-machine interface (HMI) that aimed to complement and enhance the cognitive processing which is necessary for safe driving. To verify the efficacy of our HMI, we conducted experiments by using driving-simulator composed of the front part of N-BOX(Honda) and 5 displays (65 inches), the original system. As a result, the suggested HMI could have effect on early noticing and avoiding high-risk object. It is possible, therefore, that general drivers began to drive more safely with a safe driver-inspired information processing assistance system. Our findings will help elaborate the specification of devices for ADAS and ADS.