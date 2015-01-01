Abstract

27th International Technical Conference on the Enhanced Safety of Vehicles (ESV): Enhanced and Equitable Vehicle Safety for All: Toward the Next 50 Years



https://www-esv.nhtsa.dot.gov/Proceedings/27/27ESV-000296.pdf



As a consequence of the fast adoption of driving automation systems, most vehicles available on the market are the result of a robot-centered development approach. A few decades ago, the major challenges faced by the engineers were to implement sensors and control capability enabling the vehicle to follow and remain within a lane. For safety and to ensure compliance with the evolving regulations, driver monitoring systems (hands-on detection, head and gaze cameras) and override or takeover strategies completed the necessary equipment. The human driver has been considered afterward the development of the robot-like vehicle.



Focusing on lateral control, the majority of level-2 vehicles use an override strategy, which segregates manual from automated steering operation. Sometimes, this causes confusion resulting in distrust and ultimately misuse. Consequently, the level of acceptance of ADAS functions remains under the expectation. Active interaction with the automation is proposed to leverage driver engagement, which is considered as one of the key indicators for assessing safety of ADAS functions. The concept of haptic shared control of the steering enables manual intervention over the automation without deactivation. Systematic and consistent reconsideration of level-2 ADAS functions becomes possible when haptic interaction is exploited. Two proactive ADAS functions: active lane centering assistance and assisted lane change are proposed to enhance driver engagement while reducing the risk of misuse. Furthermore, it raises the question of the relevance of the driver monitoring system.