Abstract

27th International Technical Conference on the Enhanced Safety of Vehicles (ESV): Enhanced and Equitable Vehicle Safety for All: Toward the Next 50 Years



https://www-esv.nhtsa.dot.gov/Proceedings/27/27ESV-000291.pdf



A large number of fatal crashes every year in the United States are caused by alcohol-impaired drivers The Automotive Coalition for Traffic Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration entered into a research agreement to explore the feasibility of developing a passive in-vehicle alcohol detection system, known as the Driver Alcohol Detection System for Safety, with the goal of significantly reducing the incidence of drunk driving. This paper presents an analysis of the net benefit that could be achieved by installing such technology in the passenger vehicle fleet, using a risk-based approach to model potential outcomes. This outcomes model will calculate the net benefit of, and the public policy challenges associated with, more widespread use of non-invasive technology. Such an approach can be beneficial in determining the merits of the new technology and could be used to help guide public policy with respect to implementation. Furthermore, the technical data can be used to further refine the Driver Alcohol Detection System for Safety performance specifications.