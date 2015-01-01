Abstract

27th International Technical Conference on the Enhanced Safety of Vehicles (ESV): Enhanced and Equitable Vehicle Safety for All: Toward the Next 50 Years



https://www-esv.nhtsa.dot.gov/Proceedings/27/27ESV-000318.pdf



This project examined how middle-aged and older drivers adapt to the use of Level 2 (L2) advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features (i.e., the system controls lateral and longitudinal motion). Data were drawn from two naturalistic driving studies (NDS). In the L2 NDS study, 82 participants were recruited from the Washington, DC metro area and drove L2 vehicles for four weeks. A second NDS was conducted with 14 older adults (Older Driver NDS). In the Older Driver NDS, participants aged 70-79 drove L2 vehicles for six weeks. Speed setting above the speed limit was significantly more common when L2 was active than when it was available-but-inactive in the Older Driver NDS dataset. Older adults had shorter off-road glances than middle-aged drivers in the L2 NDS when L2 was available, regardless of L2 engagement status. Older drivers showed shorter glance durations overall. Older adult drivers had fewer glances away from the forward roadway and were significantly less likely to engage in secondary tasks when L2 was active. Evidence of older adult driver adaptation to L2 systems is seen most predominantly in the speed selection.