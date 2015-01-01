Abstract

27th International Technical Conference on the Enhanced Safety of Vehicles (ESV): Enhanced and Equitable Vehicle Safety for All: Toward the Next 50 Years



This project evaluated driver adaptation in the hours, days, and months after the introduction of level 2 (L2) advanced driver assistance system features (i.e., the system controls lateral and longitudinal motion) into the driving task. Two existing naturalistic driving study databases were analyzed: the L2 Naturalistic Driving Study and the Virginia Connected Corridor Elite Naturalistic Driving Study. To best assess driver adaptation, the analysis identified three phases of exposure time to L2 features: Phase 1 (immediate, under 3 hours), Phase 2 (short term, 3 to 8 hours), and Phase 3 (long term, over 8 hours). The results suggested that driver adaptation was present for high- risk secondary tasks, as significant increases in engagement were observed over the three phases, but only when L2 features were active. Additionally, drivers set their vehicle speed above the speed limit more frequently between Phases 1 and 2, with higher speeds set when L2 features were active as opposed to when they were inactive. While these results may be concerning, research efforts at a larger scale are needed to determine if there is increased crash risk associated with speeding and high-risk secondary task engagement with L2 features active. We also need to better understand the impact of traffic/roadway conditions on speed selection with L2 systems.