|
Citation
|
Greer R, Deo N, Rangesh A, Trivedi MM, Gunaratne P. 27th International Technical Conference on the Enhanced Safety of Vehicles (ESV); April 3-6, 2023; Abstract #: 23-0331, pp. 15p. Washington, DC USA: US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 2023 open access.
|
Affiliation
|
Laboratory for Intelligent & Safe Automobiles UC San Diego; Toyota Collaborative Safety Research Ctr
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023 open access, US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration)
|
Abstract
|
27th International Technical Conference on the Enhanced Safety of Vehicles (ESV): Enhanced and Equitable Vehicle Safety for All: Toward the Next 50 Years