SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Conference Proceeding

Citation

Yang Q, Zheng Y. Proceedings of the 21th ACM Conference on Embedded Networked Sensor Systems (SenSys ’23); November 12–17, 202New York, NY: Association for Computing Machinery, 2023.

Affiliation

Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Association for Computing Machinery)

ISBN

79-8-4007-0414-7/23/11

Abstract

Drowning incidents can occur in swimming pools even with pro- fessional lifeguards present. This is because drowning swimmers often face difficulties in calling for help due to choking, making it challenging for lifeguards to recognize them and provide a timely rescue. To address this problem, this paper presents AquaHelper, an underwater SOS system that can transmit and detect acoustic SOS signals in swimming pools. Specifically, a wearable device (e.g., a smartwatch) serves as an underwater SOS transmitter, with which a swimmer can call for help in emergency situations. Multiple underwater acoustic receivers are deployed to detect SOS signals and promptly alert lifeguards. The main challenge lies in the low transmission power of lightweight wearable devices, which poses difficulties in detecting weak SOS signals, particularly in low-SNR underwater scenarios. To achieve reliable underwater SOS detection, AquaHelper develops novel techniques (e.g., incorporating high-order harmonics, multi-scale window aggregation, and coherent combining of multiple receivers) to fully leverage the spectral, temporal, and spatial diversity of underwater acoustic signals. We also describe lessons learned and our solutions to address practical challenges involved in underwater SOS transmission and detection. Our experiments demonstrate the effectiveness of AquaHelper in detecting SOS signals in typical swimming pool environments.

© 2023 Copyright held by the owner/author(s).

DOI: 10.1145/3625687.3625816


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
    Find full text at...
  • Sources unavailable.
    Consult a librarian.
  • - Google Scholar