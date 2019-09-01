|
Citation
|
Ma X, Zhang X, Li X, Wang X, Zhao X. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2019; 76: 100-110.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The development of bike sharing system (BSS) has changed travelers' commuting and lifestyle in recent years. Whether BSSs are complementary or competitive to public transit remains controversial. This study uses a propensity score matching-based difference-in-difference (DID) method to evaluate the impact of free-floating BSS on bus ridership in Chengdu, China. The transaction data of bus service and BSS and the neighboring points of interest are investigated.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
DID; Free-floating bike sharing system; PSM; Transit ridership