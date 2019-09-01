Abstract

The development of bike sharing system (BSS) has changed travelers' commuting and lifestyle in recent years. Whether BSSs are complementary or competitive to public transit remains controversial. This study uses a propensity score matching-based difference-in-difference (DID) method to evaluate the impact of free-floating BSS on bus ridership in Chengdu, China. The transaction data of bus service and BSS and the neighboring points of interest are investigated.



RESULTS indicate that, (a) on the bus route level, each shared bike results in a 4.23 increment and a 0.56 reduction in daily bus ridership on weekdays and weekends, respectively; (b) on the bus stop level, the increment in shared bikes significantly negatively impacts bus ridership on weekends; (c) on the route level, regarding the time of day, each unit increment of shared bike significantly increases bus ridership on weekdays by 0.54, 0.34, and 0.15 during a.m. peak, p.m. peak, and off peak, respectively; and (d) on the bus stop level, the relationship between shared bikes and bus ridership is insignificant on weekdays. This study reveals that the demand pattern of commuters strongly impacts the relationship between shared bike and public transportation.

