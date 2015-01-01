|
Das S, Maurya AK, Budhkar AK. Transp. Lett. 2019; 11(8): 447-457.
Precise understanding of the factors affecting the choice of following time headway in staggered car-following conditions is essential on the part of traffic modelers to provide a detailed representation of traffic flow, which has a predominant role in microsimulation model development, safety evaluation, capacity estimation and evaluation of traffic management strategies. Using trajectory data from video recordings, an evaluation of the impact of a number of factors (i.e. road width, centerline separation, lead vehicle type) on the following headway of a driver is undertaken in this study. A seemingly unrelated regression (SUR) model for time headways is also developed to examine the correlation of headways with different determinants and speeds of following vehicles.
car-following; centerline separation; heterogeneous; mixed traffic; Time headway