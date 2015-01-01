SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Shaw FA, Greenwood AT, Bae JI, Corso GM, Rodgers MO, Hunter MP. Transp. Lett. 2019; 11(10): 589-598.

(Copyright © 2019, Maney Publishing, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/19427867.2018.1492220

unavailable

This study examined drivers' perceived complexity of simulated roadway videos using a full factorial experimental design that featured high and low levels of five roadway factors: (1) work zone treatment, (2) traffic, (3) roadway objects, (4) lane configuration, and (5) urban/rural environments.

RESULTS indicated that increased traffic had the greatest effect on perceived complexity with urban (vs. rural) environments having the smallest effect. Segmented demographic models for gender, driving frequency, and driving experience revealed that drivers perceive roadway factors - such as traffic, lane configuration, and roadway objects - differently depending on their demographic characteristics. This finding may shed light on performance differences between demographic groups. This study is also intended to inform the design of simulated and naturalistic studies, for which factorial experiments, such as the one executed here, would be time and resource prohibitive. Finally, these findings may shape behavioral and context sensitive modifications for today's rapidly evolving transportation systems.


demographic characteristics; driver performance; driving simulator; Perception; roadway complexity; sociodemographic factors

