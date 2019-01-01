|
Citation
Wamser-Nanney R, Campbell CL. Child Abuse Negl. 2019; 99: e104282.
Affiliation
Department of Psychological Sciences, 325 Stadler Hall, 1 University Boulevard, University of Missouri- St. Louis, St. Louis, MO, 63121, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
31821979
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Associations between parenting attitudes and behavior and children's adjustment are well-established, including links between negative parenting beliefs and increased risk for child maltreatment and poorer child functioning. Considerably less is known regarding what factors may correspond with parenting attitudes, particularly among at-risk samples. In line with theoretical models of the determinants of parenting, the aim of the study was to investigate correlates of parenting attitudes among child, caregiver, family, and neighborhood factors. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTINGS/METHODS: The study included 1071 4-year-old children (48.8 % female; 55.7 % Black) and their caregivers from the Longitudinal Studies in Child Abuse and Neglect (LONGSCAN) study.
Language: en
Keywords
Child maltreatment; Ecological model; LONGSCA; Parental attitudes