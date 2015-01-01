|
Citation
Gabet M, Grenier G, Cao Z, Fleury MJ. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2019; 16(24): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Psychiatry, McGill University, 1033, Pine Avenue West, Montreal, QC H3A 1A1, Canada.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
31817747
Abstract
This study assessed the contributions of predisposing, enabling, and needs factors in predicting emergency department (ED) use among 270 individuals with current or previous experience of homelessness. Participants were recruited from three different types of housing (shelter, temporary housing and permanent housing) in Montreal, Quebec (Canada). They were interviewed at baseline (T0), and again 12 months after recruitment (T1). Longitudinal data analyses were conducted on associations between a set of baseline predictors (T0) with the dependent variable (ED users vs. non-users) from T1. Predictors were identified according to the Gelberg-Andersen Behavioral Model.
Language: en
Keywords
emergency department; healthcare service use; homelessness; mental health; predictors; stigma; substance use disorder; type of housing