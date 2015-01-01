Abstract

This study assessed the contributions of predisposing, enabling, and needs factors in predicting emergency department (ED) use among 270 individuals with current or previous experience of homelessness. Participants were recruited from three different types of housing (shelter, temporary housing and permanent housing) in Montreal, Quebec (Canada). They were interviewed at baseline (T0), and again 12 months after recruitment (T1). Longitudinal data analyses were conducted on associations between a set of baseline predictors (T0) with the dependent variable (ED users vs. non-users) from T1. Predictors were identified according to the Gelberg-Andersen Behavioral Model.



FINDINGS revealed two needs factors associated with ED use: having a substance use disorder (SUD) and low perceived physical health. Two enabling factors, use of ambulatory specialized services and stigma, were also related to ED use. No predisposing factors were retained in the model, and ED use was not associated with type of housing. Improvements are needed in SUD and physical health management in order to reduce ED use, as well as interventions aimed at stigma prevention for this vulnerable population.

