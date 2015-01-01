Abstract

Maintaining health and improving the quality of life of the elderly is extremely challenging in an aging society. In this study, the relationship between housing and the independence and functional capabilities of the elderly is examined, and the effect of housing conditions on health improvements and their economic benefits for the elderly in terms of medical expenditures are assessed. The study is based on the Chinese Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study (CHARLS), which was conducted in 2011 and 2013. Two indices that measure housing conditions and the health status of the elderly were run through regression and state-transition models. Housing was found to have a positive relationship with the health of the elderly, and the improvement of housing conditions could significantly change health status and decrease medical expenditures. The importance of maintaining the health of the elderly through housing adaptations and the economic benefits of housing interventions are highlighted, as these can contribute to both public health and housing adaption subsidy policies.

Language: en