|
Citation
|
Klicnik I, Dogra S. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2019; 16(24): e16244916.
|
Affiliation
|
Faculty of Health Sciences (Kinesiology), University of Ontario Institute of Technology, Oshawa, ON L1G-0C5, Canada.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31817340
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Active transportation is an affordable and accessible form of transportation that facilitates the mobility of older adults in their communities. Age-friendly cities encourage and support physical activity and social participation among older adults; however, they often do not adequately address active transportation. Our goal was to identify and understand the constraints to active transportation that older adults experience in order to inform the development of viable solutions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
aging; cycling; physical activity; social isolation; walking