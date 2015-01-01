|
Citation
|
Peconga EK, Høgh Thøgersen M. Scand. J. Public Health 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Rehabilitation, The Danish Institute Against Torture (Dignity), Denmark.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Associations of Public Health in the Nordic Countries Regions, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31814514
|
Abstract
|
Background: The crisis in Syria has resulted in vast numbers of refugees seeking asylum in Syria's neighboring countries and Europe. Refugees are at considerable risk of developing common mental disorders, including depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Since the war, no systematic review has been conducted regarding the prevalence of these in the Syrian refugee group. Research is needed to develop strategies to improve the integration of Syrian refugees.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Syria; anxiety; asylum-seeker; depression; mental health; post-traumatic stress disorder; refugee