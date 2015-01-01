Abstract

The purpose of this study was to evaluate the relationship between neuroendocrine hormones and clinical recovery following sport-related concussion (SRC). Ninety-five athletes (n = 56 male, n = 39 female) from a cohort of 11 interuniversity sport teams at a single institution provided blood samples; twenty six athletes with SRC were recruited 2-7 days post-injury, and 69 uninjured athletes recruited prior to the start of their competitive season. Concentrations of seven neuroendocrine hormones were quantitated in either plasma or serum by solid-phase chemiluminescent immunoassay. The Sport Concussion Assessment Tool version 5 (SCAT-5) was used to evaluate symptoms at the time of blood sampling in all athletes. Multivariate partial least squares (PLS) analyses were used to evaluate the relationship between blood hormone concentrations and both (1) time to physician medical clearance and (2) initial symptom burden. A negative relationship was observed between time to medical clearance and both dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate (DHEA-S) and progesterone; a positive relationship was found between time to medical clearance and prolactin. Cognitive, somatic, fatigue and emotion symptom clusters were associated with distinct neuroendocrine signatures. Perturbations to the neuroendocrine system in athletes following SRC may contribute to initial symptom burden and longer recovery times.

