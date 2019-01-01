|
Ramakrishnan N, McPhee M, Sosnowski A, Rajasingaam V, Erb S. Addict. Behav. Rep. 2019; 10: e100230.
Department of Psychology, University of Toronto Scarborough, Canada.
BACKGROUND: Childhood adversity predicts the development of substance use problems in young adulthood. Building on past work examining the mediating role of impulsivity in the relationship between childhood maltreatment and substance use in alcohol and nicotine users, this study examined the relationship with other substances in a representative undergraduate sample. In addition, the study aimed to determine whether there was convergence in findings between different measures of childhood adversity and impulsivity.
Childhood adversity; Impulsivity; Substance use