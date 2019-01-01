Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood adversity predicts the development of substance use problems in young adulthood. Building on past work examining the mediating role of impulsivity in the relationship between childhood maltreatment and substance use in alcohol and nicotine users, this study examined the relationship with other substances in a representative undergraduate sample. In addition, the study aimed to determine whether there was convergence in findings between different measures of childhood adversity and impulsivity.



METHOD: 309 undergraduate students completed self-report questionnaires assessing childhood adversity (Childhood Trauma Questionnaire - CTQ; Adverse Childhood Experience Scale - ACE), impulsivity (Short UPPS-P; Barratt Impulsivity Scale - BIS-11) and problems associated with substance use (Drug Abuse Screening Test - DAST-10).



RESULTS: The SUPPS-P positive urgency facet partially mediated the relationship between CTQ and DAST-10 (b = 0.0039, 95% CI [0.0008, 0.0086]), as well as between ACE and DAST-10 (b = 0.015, 95% CI [0.0014, 0.0446]). The BIS-11 motor facet partially mediated the effect of CTQ on DAST-10 (b = 0.0017, 95% CI [0.0002, 0.0054]).



CONCLUSION: Positive urgency partially mediated the relationship between childhood maltreatment and substance use problems for both the CTQ and ACE. While these results are consistent with past studies showing a selective mediation effect of positive urgency in a sample of young adults, they are inconsistent with those showing a selective mediation effect of negative urgency in a sample of heavy drinkers. Together, these findings suggest that the relationship between childhood adversity, impulsivity, and substance use-related problems may be influenced by experience.



