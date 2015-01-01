|
Citation
|
Kamza A. BMC Psychol. 2019; 7(1): 79.
|
Affiliation
|
SWPS University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Faculty of Psychology and Law, ul. Gen. Tadeusza Kutrzeby 10, 61-719, Poznań, Poland. akamza@swps.edu.pl.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31829275
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Middle childhood is a significant period of change both for a child's cognition and social functioning. Considering that the primary developmental theme of attachment in middle childhood is the balance between child's growing autonomy and the constant need of relatedness, cultural differences in developmental trends in the attachment might be considered as a function of individualism and collectivism orientations. However, little is known about whether the findings on predictors of individual differences in the attachment in middle childhood found in Western cultures, hold within the non-Western ones. Moreover, still little is known about differences between attachment to mothers and fathers in middle childhood. Hence, one goal of the present study was to investigate the role of a child's age, sex, and emotionality in a middle-childhood attachment to mothers and fathers in the Polish sample. The second aim was to compare obtained results to the attachment research that focused on Western cultures.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Attachment; Avoidant coping; Middle childhood; Preoccupied coping; Security