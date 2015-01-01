|
Citation
Manthey J, Lindemann C, Verthein U, Frischknecht U, Kraus L, Reimer J, Grün A, Kiefer F, Schulte B, Rehm J. Bundesgesundheitsblatt Gesundheitsforschung Gesundheitsschutz 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Vernacular Title
Versorgung von Personen mit riskantem Alkoholkonsum und schwerer Alkoholkonsumstörung in Bremen: bedarfsgerecht und leitlinienkonform?
Affiliation
Department of International Health Projects, Institute for Leadership and Health Management, I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University, Moskau, Russland.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
31828370
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Early detection of risky alcohol use and severe alcohol use disorders (AUDs) is crucial to avoid adverse health consequences. The German "Guidelines on Screening, Diagnosis and Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorders" recommend to routinely screen patients for hazardous alcohol use and to subsequently conduct brief interventions, for example in primary healthcare. For severe AUDs, provision of withdrawal treatment is recommended in inpatient settings if complications are anticipated.
Language: de
Keywords
Alcohol use disorder; Brief intervention; Hazardous alcohol use; Screening; Withdrawal treatment