Citation
Beaulieu E, Jiang A, Zheng A, Rajabali F, Pike I. Child Maltreat. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Faculty of Medicine, Department of Pediatrics, The University of British Columbia, BC Children's Hospital, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
31826660
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: To explore the relationship between neighborhood social and material deprivation and the rates of abusive head trauma (AHT), and whether it differs according to sex, and following the implementation of the Period of PURPLE Crying (PURPLE) program.
Language: en
Keywords
|
child abuse; epidemiology; gender/sex differences; public health; sociocultural factors