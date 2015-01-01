Abstract

Age, gender, and cross-national differences of children ages 9 through 15 in Egypt (N = 800) and the United States (U.S., N = 800) are examined on four bipolar temperament styles: extroversion-introversion, practical-imaginative, thinking-feeling, and organized-flexible using the Student Styles Questionnaire (SSQ). Egyptian children generally prefer extroverted over introverted, practical over imaginative, and organized over flexible styles. Their general preference for feeling over thinking styles is gender related; although both males and females generally prefer feeling styles, males are less likely than females to prefer this style. Age differences are found on extroverted-introverted and practical-imaginative styles. Cross-national differences are found on four temperament styles. In contrast to children in the U.S., children in Egypt are more likely to prefer extroverted, practical, feeling, and organized styles.

