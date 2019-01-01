|
Fueger C, Sergio LE, Heuer S, Petrovska L, Huddleston WE. Concussion 2019; 4(3): CNC64.
Department of Kinesiology: Integrative Health Care & Performance, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Milwaukee, WI 53211, USA.
(Copyright © 2019, The Drake Foundation, Publisher Future Medicine)
31827882
Abstract
AIM: We examined the long-term effects of concussions in young adult females on visuomotor behavior during a visually-guided reaching task of various complexities. MATERIALS & METHODS: 20 females with a history of longer than 6 months since a concussion and 20 healthy females quickly and accurately performed a delayed reach to a previously cued target.
cognitive load; female; long-term; mTBI; motor load; reaching; upper extremity; visual attention