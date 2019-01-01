|
Chapman J, Harrison N, Kostadinov V, Skinner N, Roche A. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
National Centre for Education and Training on Addiction, Flinders University, Adelaide, Australia.
(Copyright © 2019, John Wiley and Sons)
31829473
INTRODUCTION AND AIMS: Australia has an ageing population. Given the concomitant increase in the numbers and proportion of risky drinkers among older adults, research examining contributory factors is a priority. The current study examined older adults' estimates of the NHMRC low-risk drinking guidelines, consumption patterns and associated harms and self-identification of drinking type. DESIGN AND METHODS: Data from respondents aged 50+ years (N = 11 886) in the 2016 National Drug Strategy Household Survey were subjected to secondary analyses. Estimates of low-risk drinking levels, perceived level of harm from current drinking, self-identification of drinking type and awareness of standard drinks and labelling were included. Data were examined for those aged 50-59 years and 60+.
Australians; alcohol consumption; harm reduction; older adults