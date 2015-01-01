|
Blomberg S, Rosander M. Int. Arch. Occup. Environ. Health 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Behavioural Sciences and Learning, Linköping University, 581 83, Linköping, Sweden.
(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
31828422
PURPOSE: Workplace bullying can be very stressful and it has detrimental effects on health and well-being which makes it an important area of study. Social support has traditionally been seen as important in moderating work-related stress. It was hypothesised that the negative association between exposure to bullying behaviours, and health and well-being is moderated by (a) perceived support from close co-workers and (b) perceived supportive leadership. In the study, we also investigated a three-way interaction between exposure to bullying behaviours, perceived support from close co-workers and perceived supportive leadership. This association has not been studied before and add new knowledge to the research field.
Co-workers; Health outcomes; Leadership; Moderation; Social support; Workplace bullying