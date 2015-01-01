SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Blomberg S, Rosander M. Int. Arch. Occup. Environ. Health 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Department of Behavioural Sciences and Learning, Linköping University, 581 83, Linköping, Sweden.

10.1007/s00420-019-01503-7

31828422

PURPOSE: Workplace bullying can be very stressful and it has detrimental effects on health and well-being which makes it an important area of study. Social support has traditionally been seen as important in moderating work-related stress. It was hypothesised that the negative association between exposure to bullying behaviours, and health and well-being is moderated by (a) perceived support from close co-workers and (b) perceived supportive leadership. In the study, we also investigated a three-way interaction between exposure to bullying behaviours, perceived support from close co-workers and perceived supportive leadership. This association has not been studied before and add new knowledge to the research field.

METHODS: We used a moderated moderation analysis of workplace bullying, co-worker support and supervisor support using cross-sectional data from a work environment survey with 1383 respondents (75% response rate).

RESULTS: The moderated moderation analysis confirmed the moderating effect of perceived co-worker support but not the moderating effect of perceived supervisor support. There was a three-way interaction, but not in the case of the lowest 12.6% of perceived supervisor support scores.

CONCLUSIONS: These results indicate that the negative effect of workplace bullying on health and well-being is weaker if victims perceive that they have co-worker support, but this protective effect seems to be conditional on the perceived level of supervisor support. In other words, lack of supportive leadership may block the beneficial effect of perceived co-worker support.


Co-workers; Health outcomes; Leadership; Moderation; Social support; Workplace bullying

